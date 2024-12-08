Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

