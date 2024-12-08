Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Lowered by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $23,001,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

