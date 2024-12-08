Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 65,396 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 588.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

