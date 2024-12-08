Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 596 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

