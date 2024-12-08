Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $10.77 Million in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,484,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,000. NeoVolta makes up approximately 6.8% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of NeoVolta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

NEOV stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.47 million, a P/E ratio of -57.78 and a beta of -1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. NeoVolta Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on NeoVolta from $4.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

