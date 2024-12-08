Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Invests $83,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,907 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after buying an additional 384,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2,515.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 4.14.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

