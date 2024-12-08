Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIPX. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,619,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,403,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 711,067 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $1,858,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIPX opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

