Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $87.74 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2302 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

