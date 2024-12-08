Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,232 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.23 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

