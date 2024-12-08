LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14,000.00 and last traded at $14,000.00. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14,250.00.

LICT Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13,824.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14,073.87.

About LICT

(Get Free Report)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.