Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 387,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 221,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGN. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$397.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

