Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 387,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 221,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on LGN. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Logan Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.41.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Logan Energy
Logan Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
About Logan Energy
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.