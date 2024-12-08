Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.84 on Friday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92.

In other news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,696.37. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,542,188.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,209.52. This represents a 34.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,428 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 30.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 377,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

