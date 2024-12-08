Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $20,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $191.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

