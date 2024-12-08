Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 173,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

