Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1,490.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 173,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
BE stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $28.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
