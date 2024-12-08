Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $4.20 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $5,147.09 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00004225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

