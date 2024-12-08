Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
MARPS opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.25.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
