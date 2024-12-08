Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $313,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,391,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,756.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,636.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,595.13. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

