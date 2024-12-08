Martin Bernard Davis Sells 1,170 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

