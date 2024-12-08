Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,332,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,196,000. Invesco comprises approximately 83.3% of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. owned about 18.10% of Invesco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

