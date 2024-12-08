Matthew Reade Miller Acquires 41,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 41,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,195.10. The trade was a 5.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Reade Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 20th, Matthew Reade Miller bought 18,173 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $117,942.77.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Matthew Reade Miller purchased 495 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,083.85.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Matthew Reade Miller acquired 8,500 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,745.00.

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 61,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 317,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

