MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 54,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 145,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

