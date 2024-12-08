MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Timothy Nguyen Sells 27,500 Shares

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $644,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,298,245.90. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $931,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00.

MeridianLink Price Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MeridianLink by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 46.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

