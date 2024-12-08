Michael Truett Tate Sells 16,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Truett Tate sold 7,398 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $671,812.38.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $121.20.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Astera Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

