Michael Truett Tate Sells 16,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,494,721.92. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Michael Truett Tate sold 7,398 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $671,812.38.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00.
Astera Labs Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $121.20.
Institutional Trading of Astera Labs
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,504,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,377,000 after acquiring an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Astera Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
