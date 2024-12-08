Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,612 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.9% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

