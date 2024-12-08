MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $11,025,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 113,323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $80,377,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $934.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.32 and a 1-year high of $935.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.