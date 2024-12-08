MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $62,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

