MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $123,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $302.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $226.71 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average is $277.26. The stock has a market cap of $453.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

