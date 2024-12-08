MML Investors Services LLC Has $53.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,468 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $53,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.08 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

