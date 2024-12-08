MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $193,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 17,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $412.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.55 and its 200 day moving average is $369.92. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $290.60 and a twelve month high of $413.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

