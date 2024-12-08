MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 14,340 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $70,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $106.97 and a one year high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

