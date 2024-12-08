Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $349,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10,687.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 316,552 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moderna by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after buying an additional 183,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $134,560. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

