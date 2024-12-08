Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $294.99 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

