Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners makes up about 0.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.