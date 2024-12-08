Montchanin Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 2.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,404,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,608,000 after acquiring an additional 447,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

