Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $1,738,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 677,265 shares in the company, valued at $235,512,131.10. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,679,842. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $280.37 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $364.98. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.46.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

