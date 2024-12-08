Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $358.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.99. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $269.51 and a fifty-two week high of $361.73.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORN. Redburn Atlantic lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $2,464,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,517,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,754,779.15. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $19,288,505. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

