Mosaic Financial Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prologis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Prologis Trading Down 1.6 %

PLD opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

