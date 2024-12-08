Mosaic Financial Group LLC Buys 157 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 99,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after buying an additional 50,688 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 186,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 137,914 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.