Mosaic Financial Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mosaic Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.1% of Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

COP opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

