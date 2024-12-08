MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0043 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $77.20 million and $9.67 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,121,887,214 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a decentralized movie and content distribution platform founded by Peter Kim. Its mission is to solve problems caused by the domination of the theatre and home entertainment industry by conglomerates with its blockchain technology. The MBL token is used for economic activity in the MovieBloc ecosystem, including watching premium content, paying translators, donating to other participants, and rewarding users for reporting illegal content, rating films, and reviewing films. The creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access diverse films and content, and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community.”

