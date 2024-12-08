Murphy Oil Announces Partial Redemption of Senior Notes

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) disclosed in a recent SEC filing that on December 6, 2024, the company will issue a notice of partial redemption regarding $79,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027. The redemption is in accordance with the terms outlined in the indenture governing the Notes and will include the applicable redemption price plus accrued and unpaid interest, not including the redemption date.

The designated redemption date for the Notes subject to redemption is set for December 21, 2024, with payment, including accrued and unpaid interest up to but not including the redemption date, scheduled for December 23, 2024, the subsequent business day.

It is important to note that the Current Report on Form 8-K submitted by Murphy Oil does not serve as the official notice of redemption for the Notes, as stated in the filing.

The company’s Vice President and Controller, Paul D. Vaughan, signed the report in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to pay attention to further communications from Murphy Oil regarding this partial redemption of Notes.

