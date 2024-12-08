National Bank of Canada FI Buys 119,214 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,214 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Target were worth $68,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Target by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

TGT stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.