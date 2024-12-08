National Bank of Canada FI Buys 130,371 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,371 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.55% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $89,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,147,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,680,000 after purchasing an additional 257,587 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,341,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,964 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,202,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 960,120 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after buying an additional 663,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently -426.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

