National Bank of Canada FI Buys 263,426 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,426 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,175,000 after purchasing an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,485,000 after purchasing an additional 493,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,142,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,532,000 after acquiring an additional 331,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

