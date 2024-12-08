National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,518 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Otis Worldwide worth $74,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $85.42 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

