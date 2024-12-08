National Bank of Canada FI Has $63.35 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $63,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $319.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.85 and its 200 day moving average is $358.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $252.85 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.29.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.