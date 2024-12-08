National Bank of Canada FI Has $98.56 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,969 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $98,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.51.

Shares of UBER opened at $66.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

