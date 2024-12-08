National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 17,731 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $54,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $551.20 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.22 and a 52 week high of $580.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.30 and a 200 day moving average of $551.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

