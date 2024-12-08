Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,370 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Neogen worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,696 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Neogen by 23.1% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,530,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 2,914,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 148.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,109,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,566 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,087,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,986,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.89.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,382.60. The trade was a 7.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

