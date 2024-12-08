Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Shares Acquired by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Net Lease Office Properties comprises approximately 0.2% of Anson Funds Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Net Lease Office Properties stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

